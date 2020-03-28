CCHD COVID-19 Update #9 (March 28, 2020)…No New Confirmed Cases
LENOIR, NC (March 28, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, March 28, 2020.
|Caldwell County
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
|COVID-19 Tests Conducted
|Negative Tests
|3
|432
|122
Updated at 5:00 p.m. March 28
Caldwell County reports no new confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. on March 28
The county’s emergency operation center will transition its Emergency Operation Center (EOC) from a Level 3 activation to Level 1 beginning Monday, March 30 at 7 a.m. The change means the EOC will be staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days per week. The phone number for the EOC is 828-426-8605.
The elevation of EOC operations comes on the same day that the governor’s Stay-at-Home order goes into effect. The order instructs people to stay at home except to seek medical assistance, food, or other essentials. Under the order, people can:
- Go to work, if they are providing essential services
- Go to the grocery store or pharmacy
- Go to medical appointments after checking first with their medical provider
- Go to restaurants for take out, delivery, or drive thru
- Go outside for exercise, but remember social distancing guidance
- Care for a family member
- Volunteer
For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456.