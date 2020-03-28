Caldwell Billboard Be Aware Don’t Share Web Banner
CCHD COVID-19 Update #9 (March 28, 2020)…No New Confirmed Cases

By Caldwell County Health Department 51
LENOIR, NC (March 28, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, March 28, 2020. 

Caldwell County
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases		 COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests
3 432 122

Updated at 5:00 p.m. March 28

Caldwell County reports no new confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. on March 28

The county’s emergency operation center will transition its Emergency Operation Center (EOC) from a Level 3 activation to Level 1 beginning Monday, March 30 at 7 a.m. The change means the EOC will be staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days per week. The phone number for the EOC is 828-426-8605.

The elevation of EOC operations comes on the same day that the governor’s Stay-at-Home order goes into effect. The order instructs people to stay at home except to seek medical assistance, food, or other essentials. Under the order, people can:

  • Go to work, if they are providing essential services
  • Go to the grocery store or pharmacy
  • Go to medical appointments after checking first with their medical provider
  • Go to restaurants for take out, delivery, or drive thru
  • Go outside for exercise, but remember social distancing guidance
  • Care for a family member
  • Volunteer

For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456.

