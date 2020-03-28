CCHD COVID-19 Update #9 (March 28, 2020)…No New Confirmed Cases

LENOIR, NC (March 28, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Caldwell County

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests 3 432 122

Updated at 5:00 p.m. March 28

Caldwell County reports no new confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. on March 28

The county’s emergency operation center will transition its Emergency Operation Center (EOC) from a Level 3 activation to Level 1 beginning Monday, March 30 at 7 a.m. The change means the EOC will be staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days per week. The phone number for the EOC is 828-426-8605.

The elevation of EOC operations comes on the same day that the governor’s Stay-at-Home order goes into effect. The order instructs people to stay at home except to seek medical assistance, food, or other essentials. Under the order, people can:

Go to work, if they are providing essential services

Go to the grocery store or pharmacy

Go to medical appointments after checking first with their medical provider

Go to restaurants for take out, delivery, or drive thru

Go outside for exercise, but remember social distancing guidance

Care for a family member

Volunteer

For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456.