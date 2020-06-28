CCHD COVID-19 Update #89 (June 28, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (June 28, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 399 191 204 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 4 13 1 2 5.66% Total Tested Total Negative 7050 5919 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28611 28601 28667 216 58 106 8 9 2 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 19% 67% 14% Confirmed Cases by Race Black White Hispanic Asian 16.12% 57.85% 25.62% 0.41%

Updated 06-28-2020

Fifteen cases were reported today in Caldwell County, bringing the two-day total of cases reported to 44. Of the 15 cases, six were in the 28645 Zip code, seven in the 28630, one in the 28611, and one in the 28638. Four patients are under the age of 24; four are between 25 and 64; and seven are over the age of 65.

The number of cases associated with Brockford Inn Assisted Living continues to rise. Five residents and two staff members received positive test results today, bringing the total cases at the facility to 48 (32 residents and 16 staff). No additional cases have been reported as part of either of the county’s active clusters — Bakers Waste Inc. and Exela.

For local, accurate information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department