CCHD COVID-19 Update #88 (June 27, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (June 27, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 384 191 189 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 4 13 1 2 5.04% Total Tested Total Negative 7050 5913 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28611 28601 28667 210 57 99 7 9 2 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 18% 68% 14% Confirmed Cases by Race Black White Hispanic Asian 16.12% 57.85% 25.62% 0.41%

Updated 06-27-2020

Today, Caldwell County experienced the highest one-day increase in the number of reported COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. The majority of these new cases are part of the outbreak at Brockford Inn Assisted Living.

Twenty-nine new cases were reported at the facility, bringing the total number of cases at Brockford to 41 (27 residents and 14 staff). Three staff live outside the county and those cases are not included in Caldwell County’s total case count.

The county added 29 cases to its total case count today — two in the 28645 Zip code, three in the 28638, 21 in the 28630, one in the 28601, and two in 28611. Two patients are under 24 years old; 10 are between 25 and 64; and 17 are over the age of 65.

For local, accurate information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department