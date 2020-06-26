CCHD COVID-19 Update #87 (June 26, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (June 26, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, June 26, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 355 191 160 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 4 13 1 2 5.04% Total Tested Total Negative 7050 5852 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28611 28601 28667 208 54 78 5 8 2 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 20% 70% 10% Confirmed Cases by Race Black White Hispanic Asian 16.12% 57.85% 25.62% 0.41%

Updated 06-26-2020

Thirteen COVID-19 cases were reported today — six in the 28645 Zip code, five in the 28630, one in the 28601, and one in 28611. Two patients are under 24 years old; seven are between 25 and 64; and four are over the age of 65.

Four additional cases were reported at Brockford Inn Assisted Living, bringing the total cases at the facility to 12 (7 residents and 5 staff). No additional cases were reported as part of the county’s active clusters.

Beginning today at 5 p.m., the executive order making it mandatory for people to wear cloth coverings goes into effect. The order specifically requires people to wear a covering over their nose and mouth when they are indoor and in outdoor public places, where staying 6 feet from people who are not part of their households is impossible.

For local, accurate information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department