CCHD COVID-19 Update #86 (June 25, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (June 25, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 342 184 154 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 4 13 1 2 4.96% Total Tested Total Negative 6906 5703 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28611 28601 28667 202 54 73 4 7 2 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 20% 71% 9% Confirmed Cases by Race Black White Hispanic Asian 13% 58% 28% 1%

Updated 06-25-2020

Fourteen COVID-19 cases were reported today — five in the 28645 Zip code, four in 28638, and five in 28630. Three patients are under 24 years old; nine are between 25 and 64; and two are over the age of 65. The number of recovered patients has increased to 184.

Six additional cases have been reported as part of the outbreak at Brockford Inn Assisted Living facility, bringing the total number of cases at the facility to eight.

Beginning Friday, June 26, at 5 p.m., face coverings will be required in public places, indoor or outdoor, where distancing six feet from other people who are not members of the same household or residence is not possible. A cloth face covering may be factory-made, sewn by hand, or improvised from household items such as scarfs, T-shirts, sweatshirts, or towels.

The CDC offers the following guidelines for wearing face coverings:

Wash your hands before putting on your face covering

Put it over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin

Try to fit it snugly against the sides of your face

Make sure you can breathe easily

For local, accurate information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department