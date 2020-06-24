CCHD COVID-19 Update #85 (June 24, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (June 24, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 328 178 146 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 4 12 (see below) 1 2 4.86% Total Tested Total Negative 6748 5598 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28611 28601 28667 197 50 68 4 7 2 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 19% 72% 9% Confirmed Cases by Race Black White Hispanic Asian 13% 58% 28% 1%

Five COVID-19 cases were reported today — one in the 28645 Zip code, one in 28638, one in 28630, and two in 28611. Three patients are under 24 years old; one is between 25 and 64; and one is over the age of 65.

Today North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that residents will be required to wear face coverings in public and the state’s Phase 2 will continue for three more weeks.

Beginning Friday, June 26, at 5 p.m., face coverings will be required in retail business; restaurants; personal care, grooming, and tattoo businesses; child care facilities, day camps, and overnight camps for adults and children over 11 years-old; state government agencies; manufacturing, construction, and agricultural settings where social distancing is difficult; in meat or poultry processing plants; long-term care facilities; and other health care settings.

The order does not require face coverings for a worker, customer, or patron who:

Should not wear a face covering due to any medical or behavioral condition

Is under 11 years-old

Is actively eating or drinking

Is strenuously exercising

Is seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired

Is giving a speech for a broadcast or to an audience

Is working at home or is in a personal vehicle

Is temporarily removing his or her face covering to secure government or medical services or for identification purposes

Would be at risk from wearing a face covering at work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulations or workplace safety guidelines

Has found that his or her face covering is impeding visibility to operate equipment or a vehicle

Is a child whose parent, guardian, or responsible person has been unable to place the face covering safely on the child’s face

For local, accurate information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department