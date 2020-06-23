CCHD COVID-19 Update #84 (June 23, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (June 23, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 323 171 148 Deaths Hospitalized (see below) Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 4 12 5% Total Tested Total Negative 6460 5410 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28611 28601 28667 196 49 67 2 7 2 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 19% 72% 9% Confirmed Cases by Race Black White Hispanic Asian 11% 58% 30% 1%

Twelve COVID-19 cases were reported today — five in the 28645 Zip code, four in 28630, one in 28638, one in 28601, and one in 28611. One patient is under 24 years old; seven are between 25 and 64; and four are over the age of 65. Hospitalizations have increased to 12; however, only half of those patients are hospitalized within the county.

One hundred seventy-one patients are now consider recovered from COVID-19.

Currently, COVID-19 tests are conducted on both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals. When people without COVID-like symptoms test positive, they are instructed to remain in isolation for 10 days from the time they receive their test results. Symptomatic patients are instructed to stay in isolation until they meet all of the following criteria:

At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and

Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and,

At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

For local, accurate information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department