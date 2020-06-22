CCHD COVID-19 Update #83 (June 22, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (June 22, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, June 22, 2020.

Local Business and Long-Term Care Facility

See Multiple Cases

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 311 152 155 Deaths Hospitalized (see below) Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 4 11 4.95% Total Tested Total Negative 6258 5410 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28611 28601 28667 191 48 63 1 6 2 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 19% 73% 8% Confirmed Cases by Race Black White Hispanic Asian 11% 58% 30% 1%

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.

It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,

regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

Updated 06-22-2020

Today, Caldwell County officials learned of an outbreak at a local long-term care facility and a cluster of cases at a local business. Brockford Inn Assisted Living has two cases connected to the facility, and Baker Waste Equipment has seven employees who tested positive.

In congregate living settings, such as assisted living facilities, an outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory confirmed cases within a 28-day period. Businesses are monitored for clusters, which is defined as a minimum of five cases with illness onset or initial positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.

In response to the outbreak at the assisted living facility, Brock Gates, owner of Brockford Inn, released the following statement:

“Brockford Inn has received its first 2 positive cases for COVID-19. One case is for a staff member; the other positive test is for a resident. The resident was sent out by ambulance, and is now in the hospital, doing well. The staff member has self-quarantined and is also currently doing well, showing no sign or symptoms.

Brockford Inn is taking every precaution to reduce the risk of exposure for other residents and staff. Thanks to the Company BioPure, we were able to completely sanitize our entire building with a virucide agent that is safe to people, but deadly to the virus. We are making great use of all the PPE that we have stocked up, and we are utilizing other sanitizing equipment, as well. It should be noted that we are continuing to train and update the staff as we go along. We are working closely with the health department, the hospital, and our physicians group to continue giving the best care possible.

In addition to all our infectious precautions, we are offering hazard pay for staff willing to help us in this time of need. I would like to say to all healthcare workers, now is the time for us to come together and unite against COVID-19. Through our strength and perseverance, and we will adapt and overcome our newfound enemy.”

Baker Waste Equipment (BWE) released the following statement as part of a media release:

“Since the NC shutdown BWE closed its facility to non-essential outsiders, screened employees daily upon entry to work, required hand sanitizing for all entering the facility, provided masks as requested for employees and required masks for all visitors. Six-foot distancing was strongly encouraged. In addition, senior management implemented a weekly meeting to optimize BWE policies and practices as COVID knowledge develops. Following the first reported case, mandatory mask use was enforced, office and production areas segregated, surface sanitizing treatment regularly applied, and six-foot distancing actively enforced.”

Baker Waste Equipment and Brockford Inn are both working closely with the Caldwell County Health Department to prevent further spread of the virus in their facilities.

Nine COVID-19 cases were reported today — four in the 28645 Zip code, three in 28630, one in 28638, and one in 28667. Three patients were under 24 years old; four were between 25 and 64; and two were over the age of 65.

For local, accurate information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish at here.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department

