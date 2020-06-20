CCHD COVID-19 Update #82 (June 20, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (June 20, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 302 152 146 Deaths Hospitalized (see below) Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 4 10 5.04% Total Tested Total Negative 5981 5181 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28611 28601 28667 187 47 60 1 6 1 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 19% 73% 8% Confirmed Cases by Race Black White Hispanic Asian 11% 58% 30% 1%

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.

It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,

regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

Updated 06-20-2020

Three COVID-19 cases were reported today — two in the 28645 Zip code and one in the 28611. All three patients are between the ages of 25 and 64.

COVID-19 testing is free and available at the Caldwell County Health Department and Caldwell UNC Health Care’s Respiratory Diagnostic Center (RCD). To be tested at the Health Department, call 828-426-8446. The RDC, located at 1031 Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir, is a drive-thru clinic and no appointment is needed. People can also contact their health care provider about testing.

For local, accurate information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.