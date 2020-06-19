CCHD COVID-19 Update #81 (June 19, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (June 19, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, June 19, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 299 152 143 Deaths Hospitalized (see below) Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 4 9 5% Total Tested Total Negative 5981 5181 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 28667 185 47 60 6 1 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 19% 73% 8% Confirmed Cases by Race Black White Hispanic Asian 11% 58% 30% 1%

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.

It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,

regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

Thirteen COVID-19 cases were reported today — seven in the 28645 Zip code, one in the 28630, four one in the 28601, and one in 28601. Four patients are under the age of 24, five fall between the ages of 25 and 64, and four are over the age of 65. Two hundred ten tests were conducted on Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, 10 Caldwell County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. This marks the highest number of Caldwell County patients with COVID-19 hospitalized on a single day. These patients are being treated at Caldwell UNC Health Care, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge (Grace Hospital), Frye Regional Medical Center, UNC Medical Center, and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Statewide 871 people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in reporting hospitals. Ninety-one percent of hospitals report to the state. According to NC Department of Health and Human Services, 80 percent of hospital and ICU beds are filled, but only 27 percent of ventilators are in use statewide.

For local, accurate information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.