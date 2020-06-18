CCHD COVID-19 Update #80 (June 18, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (June 18, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 286 152 130 Deaths Hospitalized (see below) Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 4 8 4.96% Total Tested Total Negative 5771 5051 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 28667 178 43 59 5 1 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 19% 74% 7%

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.

It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,

regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

Updated 06-18-2020

One-hundred fifty-two patients are now counted recovered. To be considered recovered, a symptomatic patient must meet the following criteria:

At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications

Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath)

Asymptomatic patients are considered recovered 10 days following the date of their first positive COVID-19 diagnostic test, assuming symptoms do not develop.

Nine COVID-19 cases were reported today — two in the 28645 Zip code, three in the 28630, one in the 28601, one in 28667, and two in the 28638. One patient is under the age of 24, and eight fall between the ages of 25 and 64.

Contact tracing continues on the positive cases reported Wednesday and today. It appears some are household contacts of previous positive cases, some are community spread, and some share a common workplace. At this time, no single workplace is counted as a cluster, but the situation is being closely monitored. NCDHHS defines a cluster as a minimum of five cases with illness onset or initial positive test results within a 14-day period and an epidemiologic link between cases.

For local, accurate information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.