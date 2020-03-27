CCHD COVID-19 Update #8 (March 27, 2020)…Stay-At-Home Order Takes Effect Monday

LENOIR, NC (March 27, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, March 27, 2020.

Caldwell County

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests 3 432 122

Updated at 4:00 p.m. March 27

Today, Governor Roy Cooper issued a Stay-at-Home order, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 30, and remains in effect for 30 days. Additionally, the governor banned gatherings of more than 10 people.

The order instructs people to stay at home except to seek medical assistance, food, or other essentials. Under the order, people can:

Go to work, if they are providing essential services

Go to the grocery store or pharmacy

Go to medical appointments after checking first with their medical provider

Go to restaurants for take out, delivery, or drive thru

Go outside for exercise, but remember social distancing guidance

Care for a family member

Volunteer

Additional Information

Vaya Health remains committed to helping residents stay informed during the coronavirus outbreak. Anyone with a behavioral health crisis can call 1-800-849-6127, toll-free, day or night, for help from trained professionals. Call center staff are also available to provide information about local mental health, substance use, and intellectual/developmental disability (IDD) services, as well as answer member questions. Caldwell County’s Walk-in Crisis Center offers same-day assessments for individuals who need immediate help. The walk-in center for Caldwell County is RHA Health Services, 2415 Morganton Blvd., Lenoir, and their phone number is 828-394-5563.

For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456.