CCHD COVID-19 Update #79 (June 17, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (June 17, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 277 134 139 Deaths Hospitalized (see below) Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 4 5 4.94% Total Tested Total Negative 5600 4898 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 176 41 56 4 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 19% 74% 7%

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.

It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,

regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

Updated 06-17-2020

Today, 23 COVID-19 cases were reported in Caldwell County — the highest number of cases recorded in a single day since the pandemic began.

Contact tracing for these cases is underway. Contact tracers ask patients who test positive for COVID-19 a series of questions to assess their condition and their needs. They also ask for names and phone numbers of anyone the patient has been in close contact with during the previous 14 days. These questions help determine connections between existing cases and help identify others who may have been exposed to the virus.

Some households have multiple cases, but no other commonalities were immediately detected. As contact tracing is completed, results will be examined to determine if common causes exist.

Seventeen cases were reported in the 28645 Zip code, four in the 28638, and two in the 28630. Three patients are under the age of 24, 17 are between 25 and 64, and three are over the age of 65. Six more people are now counted as recovered.

For local, accurate information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.