CCHD COVID-19 Update #78 (June 16, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (June 16, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 254 128 122 Deaths Hospitalized (see below) Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 4 6 4.66% Total Tested Total Negative 5464 4682 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 159 37 54 4 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 19% 75% 6%

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.

It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,

regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

Updated 06-16-2020

Five COVID-19 cases were reported today — one in the 28630 Zip code, three in 28645, and one in 28638. All of the new cases fall between the ages of 25 and 64.

All patients who live in Caldwell County and test positive for COVID-19 are contacted by the Caldwell County Health Department. During the call, Health Department contact tracers check to see if patients have the resources and support they may need while staying at home. The contact tracers will also ask the patient about anyone they have recently been in close contact with. This will allow the Health Department staff to reach people who may have been exposed to COVID-19. The team will not share anyone’s name or personal information, but will instruct the person who may have been exposed on how to be tested and make recommendations to slow the spread of the virus.

The Health Department contact tracers will never ask for anyone’s Social Security Number, bank or credit card numbers, or any other financial information. If the caller asks for this information, please hang up and call the Caldwell County Health Department to report the incident.

For local, accurate information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.