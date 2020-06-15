CCHD COVID-19 Update #77 (June 15, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (June 15, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, June 15, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 249 128 117 Deaths Hospitalized (see below) Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 4 6 4.73% Total Tested Total Negative 5262 4658 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 156 36 53 4 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 20% 74% 6%

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.

It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,

regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

Updated 06-15-2020

Caldwell County learned of its fourth COVID-19 related death today. The patient, who was between the ages of 25 and 64, was hospitalized and reported having pre-existing conditions.

One COVID-19 case was reported today in the 28630 Zip code. Four more patients have recovered bringing the total recovered patients to 128.

Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to COVID-19 is encouraged to be tested regardless of whether or not they are experiencing symptoms. The Caldwell County Health Department in conjunction with West Caldwell Health Council, will hold a COVID-19 Drive-thru Testing Event on Tuesday, June 16, from 2-5 p.m. in the parking lot at South Caldwell High School. Testing is free, but people are asked to bring their insurance card and, if possible, download and complete the testing form found here.

For local, accurate information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.