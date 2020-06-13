CCHD COVID-19 Update #75 (June 13, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (June 13, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 246 124 119 Deaths Hospitalized (see below) Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 3 5 4.87% Total Tested Total Negative 5041 4226 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 155 36 52 3 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 20% 74% 6%

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.

It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,

regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

Updated 06-13-2020

Six COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County — two in the 28645 Zip code, two in the 28630, and two in the 28638.

NC Department of Health and Human Services reminds residents to practice the 3 Ws — wear a face covering, wait six feet apart, and wash hands frequently. Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to COVID-19 is encouraged to be tested regardless of whether or not they are experiencing symptoms. People who have attended a mass gathering or protest and those who live or work in a setting where they are at higher risk of exposure should be tested.

The Caldwell County Health Department in conjunction with West Caldwell Health Council, will hold a COVID-19 Drive-thru Testing Event on Tuesday, June 16, from 2-5 p.m. in the parking lot at South Caldwell High School. Testing is free, but people are asked to bring their insurance card and, if possible, download and complete the testing form found here.

For local, accurate information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.