CCHD COVID-19 Update #74 (June 12, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (June 12, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, June 12, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 240 124 113 Deaths Hospitalized (see below) Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 3 5 4.76% Total Tested Total Negative 5041 4226 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 153 34 50 3 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 48 176 16

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.

It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,

regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

Updated 06-12-2020

The Caldwell County Health Department in conjunction with West Caldwell Health Council will hold a COVID-19 Drive-thru Testing Event on Tuesday, June 16, from 2-5 p.m. at South Caldwell High School. Testing is free, but people are asked to bring their insurance card and, if possible, download and complete the testing form found here.

NCDHHS recommends testing for the following people:

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19

Close contacts of known positive cases, regardless of symptoms

People who live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings (e.g., long-term care facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility, migrant farmworker camp)

People who are at high risk of severe illness (e.g., people over 65 years of age, people of any age with underlying health conditions)

Minority populations

Healthcare workers or first responders (e.g. EMS, law enforcement, fire department, military)

Frontline and essential workers (grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, etc.) in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain

People who have attended protests, rallies, or other mass gatherings could have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or could have exposed others.

Ten COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County — eight in the 28645 Zip code and two in the 28630. Three patients are under 24 years-old and seven are between 25 and 64. The number of recovered patients has increased to 124, and 121 tests were conducted on Friday.