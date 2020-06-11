CCHD COVID-19 Update #73 (June 11, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (June 11, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 230 100 127 Deaths Hospitalized (see below) Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 3 6 4.67% Total Tested Total Negative 4920 4101 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 145 34 48 3 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 45 169 16

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.

It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,

regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

Three COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County — two in the 28645 Zip code and one in the 28630. All patients are between 25 and 64. Three cases have been reported in congregate living settings.

One hundred seventy-four COVID-19 tests were conducted by all providers on Thursday.

The Caldwell County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 Drive-thru Testing on Tuesday, June 16, from 2-5 p.m. at South Caldwell High School. Testing is free, but people are asked to bring their insurance card and, if possible, download and complete the testing form found here.

Additional Information

The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute Small Business Center (SBC) has launched an initiative to help small businesses in Caldwell and Watauga counties impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Reboot, Recover, Rebuild (R3) will provide small businesses with a variety of assistance and resources through professional service grants. Funds and availability of services are limited. For more information about the R3 program, please call the CCC&TI Small Business Center at 828-726-3065.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.