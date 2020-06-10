CCHD COVID-19 Update #72 (June 10, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (June 10, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 227 100 124 Deaths Hospitalized (see below) Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 3 6 4.78% Total Tested Total Negative 4746 4004 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 143 34 47 3 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 45 166 16

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.

It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,

regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

Thirteen COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County — seven in the 28645 Zip code, four in the 28638, and two in the 28630. Two patients are under 24 years old, and 11 are between 25 and 64. One hundred seven COVID-19 tests were conducted by all providers on Tuesday.

More information about testing in Caldwell County can be found here. The website includes a list of testing locations.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.