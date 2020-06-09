CCHD COVID-19 Update #71 (June 9, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (June 9, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 214 100 111 Deaths Hospitalized (see below) Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 3 6 4.61% Total Tested Total Negative 4639 3848 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 136 30 45 3 Percentage of Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 43 155 16

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.

It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,

regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

Five COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County — 4 in the 28645 Zip code and one in the 28630. Two patients are under 24 years old, two are between 25 and 64, and one is over the age of 65. Four more patients are now considered recovered based on CDC guidelines.

Two hundred sixty-three COVID-19 tests were conducted by all providers on Tuesday.

NCDHHS has updated its guidance on who should be tested for COVID-19. Now officials suggest testing for people who have attended protests, rallies, or other mass gatherings could have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or could have exposed others. Testing should be considered for people who attended such events, particularly if they were in crowds or other situations where they couldn’t practice effective social distancing. Others who could be tested include:

Anyone with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19.

Close contacts of known positive cases, regardless of symptoms.

Populations with higher risk of exposure or a higher risk of severe disease if they become infected, if they believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms.

More information about testing in Caldwell County can be found here. The website includes a list of testing locations.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish at here.