CCHD COVID-19 Update #70 (June 8, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (June 8, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, June 8, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 209 96 110 Deaths Hospitalized (see below) Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 3 6 4.77% Total Tested Total Negative 4376 3649 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 132 30 44 3 Percentage of Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 20% 73% 7%

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.

It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,

regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

Thirteen COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County — 11 in the 28645 Zip code and two in the 28630. Four patients are under 24 years old, eight are between 25 and 64, and one is over the age of 65. Five more patients are now considered recovered based on CDC guidelines.

Three hundred thirty-eight COVID-19 tests were conducted by all providers between Friday afternoon and Monday afternoon. NCDHHS recommends testing for anyone with symptoms or anyone who has come in close contact (within 6 feet, for at least 15 minutes) with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 should get tested, even if they are not feeling sick.

More information about testing in Caldwell County can be found here. The website includes a list of testing locations.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.