CCHD COVID-19 Update #7 (March 26, 2020)…Caldwell County Has No New Positive COVID-19 Cases

LENOIR, NC (March 26, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Caldwell County

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests 3 431 114

Updated at 4:00 p.m. March 26

Caldwell County Health Department, in collaboration with Caldwell UNC Health Care, reports no new COVID-19 cases today.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay at home and remain in isolation until they are fever free for 72 hours without medication, have improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath), and for at least seven days since symptoms first appeared.

People with mild symptoms consistent with COVID-19 do not need testing and are encouraged to stay at home to recover and call their doctor if needed. Mild symptoms are defined as fever and cough without shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. If a person has shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, difficulty breathing, blue lips, or confusion, they should call their doctor or 911 right away.

Testing is most important for people who are seriously ill, in the hospital, people in high-risk settings like nursing homes or long-term care facilities, and healthcare workers and other first responders who are caring for those with COVID-19.

Additional Information

caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/resources To access state and local COVID-19 resources, visit

Caldwell Economic Development Commission reminds people to fill out their Census forms either online or by phone and to ask others to do the same.

Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care is in immediate need of the following new unopened items: Medical grade surgical and procedure masks N95 respirator masks New thermometers UV oven, non-heat producing Medical gloves, gowns, and shoe covers Face shields and goggles Hand sanitizer Disinfectant spray (Lysol) Disinfectant wipes (Lysol, Clorox, etc.)



To donate, please contact April Moore at amoore@caldwellhospice.org, 828.754.0101 or 1.844.MY.JOURNEY.

redcrossblood.org The need for blood is critical right now. The Red Cross has scheduled several Blood Drives for Caldwell County. Please make an appointment at 04/01/2020 Sawmills Fire Department 2:00pm-6:30pm 04/01/2020 Kings Creek Fire Department 2:30pm-7:30pm



For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456.