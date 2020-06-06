Featured

CCHD COVID-19 Update #69 (June 6, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (June 6, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients
196 91 105
Deaths Hospitalized (see below) Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive
3 6 4.85%
Total Tested Total Negative
4038 3476
Confirmed Cases by Zip Code
28645 28638 28630 28601
121 30 42 3
Percentage of Confirmed Cases by Age
0-24 25-64 65+
19% 74% 7%

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.
It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,
regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

*Updated 06-6-2020

Three COVID-19 cases were reported today — all in 28630 Zip code. One of the cases falls into the 0-24 age range while the other two fall into the 25-64.

 State and federal resources continue to come available for families and children. 

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.

