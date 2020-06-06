CCHD COVID-19 Update #69 (June 6, 2020)…
LENOIR, NC (June 6, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, June 6, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Recovered Patients
|Active Patients
|196
|91
|105
|Deaths
|Hospitalized (see below)
|Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive
|3
|6
|4.85%
|Total Tested
|Total Negative
|4038
|3476
|Confirmed Cases by Zip Code
|28645
|28638
|28630
|28601
|121
|30
|42
|3
|Percentage of Confirmed Cases by Age
|0-24
|25-64
|65+
|19%
|74%
|7%
Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.
It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,
regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.
*Updated 06-6-2020
Three COVID-19 cases were reported today — all in 28630 Zip code. One of the cases falls into the 0-24 age range while the other two fall into the 25-64.
State and federal resources continue to come available for families and children.
- NCDHHS and Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina have a comprehensive guide on the Prevention of Child Abuse for parents and caregivers. The guide, which can be found here, includes hotline numbers, free educational apps and games, online therapy programs, and more.
- The CDC is offering guidance for keeping children healthy at here.
- For those who may be struggling financially and have infants at home who need diapers, the Diaper Bank of North Carolina may be able to provide some assistance. Email Jannice@ncdiaperbank.org or visit www.facebook.com/diaperbankofnorthcarolina to learn more.
For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.