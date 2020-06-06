CCHD COVID-19 Update #69 (June 6, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (June 6, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 196 91 105 Deaths Hospitalized (see below) Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 3 6 4.85% Total Tested Total Negative 4038 3476 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 121 30 42 3 Percentage of Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 19% 74% 7%

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.

It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,

regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

Three COVID-19 cases were reported today — all in 28630 Zip code. One of the cases falls into the 0-24 age range while the other two fall into the 25-64.

State and federal resources continue to come available for families and children.

Prevention of Child Abuse here NCDHHS and Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina have a comprehensive guide on thefor parents and caregivers. The guide, which can be found, includes hotline numbers, free educational apps and games, online therapy programs, and more.

keeping children healthy here The CDC is offering guidance forat

Diaper Bank of North Carolina Jannice@ncdiaperbank.org www.facebook.com/diaperbankofnorthcarolina For those who may be struggling financially and have infants at home who need diapers, themay be able to provide some assistance. Emailor visitto learn more.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.