CCHD COVID-19 Update #68 (June 5, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (June 5, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, June 5, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 193 91 99 Death Hospitalized (see below) Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 3 6 4.78% Total Tested Total Negative 4038 3476 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 121 30 39 3 Percentage of Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 19% 74% 7%

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.

It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,

regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

*Updated 06-5-2020

Twelve COVID-19 cases were reported today — six in the 28645, two in 28630, three in 28638, and one in 28601.

Testing is recommended for anyone who thinks they have been exposed to COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms.

One way to know about possible exposure to a person who has COVID-19 is by receiving a call from a contact tracer with the Caldwell County Health Department. It is important to answer the call. The contact tracer will share important information and ways to stay safe.

People experiencing COVID-like symptoms can visit “Check My Symptoms” here and enter their symptoms to determine if COVID-19 testing is needed. To find testing sites in Caldwell County, visit here.

Additional Information

The Caldwell County Farmers Market will meet starting Saturday from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. at 902 Harper Avenue in Lenoir.

Caldwell County Public Library continues to offer curbside service at all three locations, allowing patrons to get a library card and/or access to books, magazines, DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, and other materials. Curbside service is available, Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm. Learn more here.

The Caldwell County Board of Elections will begin accepting filings for the Soil and Water Supervisor seat. Filings will begin at noon, Monday, June 8, and last through noon, Monday, July 6. To file, candidates must be registered to vote in Caldwell County and pay the $5 filing fee. The supervisor seat is a four-year term and can be filed for at the Caldwell County Board of Elections, 120 Hospital Avenue in Lenoir.