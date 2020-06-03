CCHD COVID-19 Update #66 (June 3, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (June 3, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 173 91 79 Deaths Hospitalized (see below) Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 3 5 4.57% Total Tested Total Negative 3786 3286 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 113 26 32 2 Percentage of Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 19% 74% 7%

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.

It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,

regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

*Updated 06-3-2020

Today, 116 people were tested at the Caldwell County Health Department’s first Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing event. Many of the people tested today reported being asymptomatic, but having been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. People can test positive without having any symptoms. Asymptomatic people who test positive are instructed to quarantine for 10 days.

Twelve COVID-19 positive cases were reported, four in 28638, four in 28630, and four in 28645. Ninety-one patients are now counted as recovered. To be considered recovered and be eligible to return to work, patients must meet all of the following criteria:

At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications

Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath)

Additional Information

here FastMed, located at 825 Blowing Rock Boulevard in Lenoir, is now conducting COVID-19 diagnostic and antibody testing. To ensure testing eligibility, please complete the self-assessment tool on their website

Caldwell County Schools Drive-thru Summer Meals will be held on Tuesdays beginning June 9 and continuing through August 4. Pickup times are 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. at Gamewell, Granite Falls, and Valmead Elementary Schools. Meals are available for all children and include a week of breakfast and lunch meals for each child. Distribution will not be held on Tuesday, June 30, in recognition of the July 4th holiday.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.