CCHD COVID-19 Update #65 (June 2, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (June 2, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 161 73 85 Deaths Hospitalized Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 3 5 4.55% Total Tested Total Negative 3534 2979 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 109 22 28 2 Percentage of Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 19% 74% 7%

*Updated 06-2-2020

The number of people being tested in Caldwell County continues to increase. Between Friday afternoon and Monday afternoon 331 tests were completed. On Tuesday, another 165 people were tested.

Testing is recommended for the following individuals:

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19

Close contacts of known positive cases, regardless of symptoms

People who live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings (e.g., long-term care facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility, migrant farmworker camp)

People who are at high risk of severe illness (e.g., people over 65 years of age, people of any age with underlying health conditions)

Minority populations

Healthcare workers or first responders (e.g. EMS, law enforcement, fire department, military)

Frontline and essential workers (grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, etc.) in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain

People will have an opportunity to be tested on Wednesday, June 3, between 9 a.m. and noon at the Caldwell County Health Department Drive-thru testing event. The event is first come first serve and will be held at 2345 Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir. For more information on the testing event, visit here.

No new COVID-19 cases were reported today.

Additional Information

A small section of the City of Lenoir greenway near Days Inn on US 321 has been closed due to a sink hole. City staff will repair the sinkhole as soon as possible. Until then, the public should avoid this section of the greenway.

Caldwell Animal Control will hold a mobile rabies clinic Wednesday, June 3, from 2-4 p.m. in the parking lot of Shuford Recreation Center. The one-year vaccine will be available for a cost of $8. The staff asks pet owners to bring exact change.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.