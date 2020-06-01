CCHD COVID-19 Update #64 (June 1, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (June 1, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, June 1, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 161 73 85 Deaths Hospitalized (see below) Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 3 4 4.78% Total Tested Total Negative 3369 2911 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 109 22 28 2 Percentage of Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 19% 74% 7%

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.

It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,

regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

*Updated 06-1-2020

Eighteen new cases were reported in the county today. Sixteen cases are in the 28645 Zip code, one in the 28638, and one in the 28630. Fifteen patients are between the ages of 25 and 64; two are under age 24; and one is over the age of 65. The Health Department is working to identify additional close contacts of these individuals and the sources of the exposure.

People who have had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 positive patient, but are not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms should consider being tested on Wednesday, June 3, between 9 a.m. and noon at the Caldwell County Health Department Drive-thru testing event. The event is first come first serve and will be held at 2345 Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir. To see a complete list of who should be tested, visit here.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.