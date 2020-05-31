CCHD COVID-19 Update #63 (May 31, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (May 31, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases* Recovered Patients Active Patients* 143 73 67 Deaths Hospitalized (see below) Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 3 5 4.34% Total Tested Total Negative 3038 2718 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code* 28645 28638 28630 28601 93 21 27 2 Percentage of Confirmed Cases by Age* 0-24 25-64 65+ 20% 73% 7%

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.

It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,

regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

*Updated 05-31-2020

Seven COVID-19 cases were reported today, four in 28630 Zip code, two in the 28638, and one in the 28645. Of the seven new cases, three patients are under 24 years old, three are between 25 and 64, and one is over 65.

The Caldwell County Health Department will hold Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing on Wednesday, June 3, from 9 a.m.-noon at 2345 Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir. Testing is free and will be available on a first come first served basis.

Caldwell Animal Control will hold a mobile rabies clinic Wednesday, June 3, from 2-4 p.m. in the parking lot of Shuford Recreation Center. The one-year vaccine will be available for a cost of $8. The staff asks pet owners to bring exact change.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.