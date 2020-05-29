CCHD COVID-19 Update #61 (May 29, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (May 29, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, May 29, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Active Patients 132 73 56 Deaths Hospitalized (see below) Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 3 5 4.34% Total Tested Total Negative 3038 2718 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 89 19 22 2 Percentage of Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 19% 75% 6%

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.

It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,

regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

Updated 05-29-2020

Caldwell County learned of its third COVID-19-related death today. The patient, who was between the ages of 25 and 64, had been hospitalized and was not reported to have any underlying health conditions.

Five new COVID-19 cases were also reported today, three in the 28645 Zip code and two in the 28638. Twelve more patients are counted as recovered, bringing the total number to 73. To be considered recovered and be eligible to return to work, patients must meet all of the following criteria:

At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

At least three days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications

Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath)

Additional Information

Beginning Saturday, May 30, the Caldwell UNC Healthcare Respiratory Diagnostic Clinic’s Saturday hours will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The RDC is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

here The Caldwell County Health Department will hold Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing on Wednesday, June 3, from 9 a.m.-noon at 2345 Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir. Testing is free and will be available on a first come first served basis. For more information, visit

www.caldwellschools.com Parents whose children are turning five years old on or before August 31, 2020, are encouraged to use the district’s online enrollment form to register their children for kindergarten. To enroll a child into kindergarten, parents should go to the school district website atand click on the announcement on the home page. Follow the step-by-step instructions to create an online account or to sign in and enter the information that is needed.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.