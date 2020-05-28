CCHD COVID-19 Update #60 (May 28, 2020)…
LENOIR, NC (May 28, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, May 28, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Recovered Patients
|Deaths
|127
|61
|2
|Hospitalized (see below)
|Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive
|6
|4.31%
|Total Tested
|Total Negative
|2945
|2642
|Confirmed Cases by Zip Code
|28645
|28638
|28630
|28601
|86
|17
|22
|2
|Percentage of Confirmed Cases by Age
|0-24
|25-64
|65+
|20%
|74%
|6%
Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.
It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,
regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.
Updated 05-28-2020
Seven COVID-19 cases were reported today — six in the 28645 Zip code and one in the 28638.
The Caldwell County Health Department will hold Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing on Wednesday, June 3, from 9 a.m.-noon at 2345 Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir. Testing is free and will be available on a first come first served basis. People who wish to be tested should download and complete the testing form found here and bring a valid photo ID.
Testing is recommended for:
- Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19
- Close contacts of known positive cases, regardless of symptoms
- People who live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings (e.g., long-term care facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility, migrant farmworker camp)
- People who are at high risk of severe illness (e.g., people over 65 years of age, people of any age with underlying health conditions)
- Minority populations
- Healthcare workers or first responders (e.g. EMS, law enforcement, fire department, military)
- Frontline and essential workers (grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, etc.) in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain
More drive-thru testing dates, times, and sites will be announced soon.
Additional Information