CCHD COVID-19 Update #60 (May 28, 2020)…

By Caldwell County Health Department 22
LENOIR, NC (May 28, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Deaths
127 61 2
Hospitalized (see below) Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive
6 4.31%
Total Tested Total Negative
2945 2642
Confirmed Cases by Zip Code
28645 28638 28630 28601
86 17 22 2
Percentage of Confirmed Cases by Age
0-24 25-64 65+
20% 74% 6%

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.
It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,
regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

Updated 05-28-2020

Seven COVID-19 cases were reported today — six in the 28645 Zip code and one in the 28638.

The Caldwell County Health Department will hold Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing on Wednesday, June 3, from 9 a.m.-noon at 2345 Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir. Testing is free and will be available on a first come first served basis. People who wish to be tested should download and complete the testing form found here and bring a valid photo ID.

Testing is recommended for:

  • Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19
  • Close contacts of known positive cases, regardless of symptoms
  • People who live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings (e.g., long-term care facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility, migrant farmworker camp)
  • People who are at high risk of severe illness (e.g., people over 65 years of age, people of any age with underlying health conditions)
  • Minority populations
  • Healthcare workers or first responders (e.g. EMS, law enforcement, fire department, military)
  • Frontline and essential workers (grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, etc.) in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain

More drive-thru testing dates, times, and sites will be announced soon.

Additional Information

  • The 2.2-mile section of Wilson Creek controlled by the US Forest Service will remain closed until the end of June.
