CCHD COVID-19 Update #60 (May 28, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (May 28, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Deaths 127 61 2 Hospitalized (see below) Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 6 4.31% Total Tested Total Negative 2945 2642 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 86 17 22 2 Percentage of Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 20% 74% 6%

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.

It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,

regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

Updated 05-28-2020

Seven COVID-19 cases were reported today — six in the 28645 Zip code and one in the 28638.

The Caldwell County Health Department will hold Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing on Wednesday, June 3, from 9 a.m.-noon at 2345 Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir. Testing is free and will be available on a first come first served basis. People who wish to be tested should download and complete the testing form found here and bring a valid photo ID.

Testing is recommended for:

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19

Close contacts of known positive cases, regardless of symptoms

People who live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings (e.g., long-term care facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility, migrant farmworker camp)

People who are at high risk of severe illness (e.g., people over 65 years of age, people of any age with underlying health conditions)

Minority populations

Healthcare workers or first responders (e.g. EMS, law enforcement, fire department, military)

Frontline and essential workers (grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, etc.) in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain

More drive-thru testing dates, times, and sites will be announced soon.

Additional Information