CCHD COVID-19 Update #59 (May 27, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (May 27, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Deaths 120 61 2 Hospitalized (see below) Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 6 4.24% Total Tested Total Negative 2829 2549 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 80 16 22 2 Percentage of Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 21% 72% 7%

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.

It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,

regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

Updated 05-27-2020

Six COVID-19 cases were reported today— three in the 28645 Zip code, two in the 28638, and one in the 28630. The total number of patients currently hospitalized has decreased to six and the number of recovered patients stands at 61.

In some cases, entire households have tested positive for COVID-19. To prevent the spread of COVID-19 in households, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following recommendations:

Provide separate bedroom and bathroom for the person who is sick. If providing a separate room and bathroom is not possible, try to separate them from other household members as much as possible. Keep people at higher risk separated from anyone who is sick.

Have only one person care for the sick person. Identify a different caregiver for other members of the household.

If sharing a bedroom with someone who is sick is necessary, make sure the room has good air flow. Open the window and turn on a fan to bring in and circulate fresh air.

Put a curtain around or place other physical divider (e.g., shower curtain, room screen divider, large cardboard poster board, quilt, or large bedspread) to separate the ill person’s bed.

If sharing a bathroom with someone who is sick, the person who is sick should clean and disinfect the frequently touched surfaces in the bathroom after each use. If this is not possible, the person who does the cleaning should: Open outside doors and windows before entering and use ventilating fans to increase air circulation in the area. Wait as long as possible before entering the room to clean and disinfect or to use the bathroom.



Additional Information