CCHD COVID-19 Update #58 (May 26, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (May 26, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Deaths 114 61 2 Hospitalized (see below) Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 7 4.14% Total Tested Total Negative 2751 2494 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 77 14 21 2 Percentage of Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 20% 73% 7%

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.

It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,

regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

143 awaiting test results

The hospital has some insufficient tests which reduces the number of people waiting on results. Tests are taking about 2 to 3 business days to come back.

Updated 05-26-2020

Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported today – seven in the 28645 Zip code and two in the 28630. Sixty-one patients in Caldwell County are now counted as recovered from COVID-19.

NCDHHS, North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association, NC State Extension, and Visit North Carolina have partnered to create the Count on Me NC initiative, a free online training for restaurant managers and staff that is focused on advanced cleaning, disinfection, social distancing, and hygiene practices to protect the public from COVID-19. So far, more 3,500 businesses have completed the training. Find a list of Count on Me businesses and sign the Guest Pledge at www.CountOnMeNC.org.

NCDHHS began distributing a one-time supplemental payment to families enrolled in the Work First Cash Assistance program with one or more children. These payments are intended to help vulnerable families during the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional Information

City of Lenoir facilities, including the outdoor pool, will remain closed through Safer At Home Phase 2. Staff, with the approval of City Council, also canceled the July 4th celebration.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.