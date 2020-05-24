CCHD COVID-19 Update #57 (May 24, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (May 24, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases* Recovered Patients* Deaths 105 61 2 Hospitalized (see below) Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 7 3.95% Total Tested Total Negative 2632 2382 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code* 28645 28638 28630 28601 70 14 19 2 Percentage of Confirmed Cases by Age* 0-24 25-64 65+ 17% 76% 7%

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.

It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,

regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

145 awaiting test results

The hospital has some insufficient tests which reduces the number of people waiting on results. Tests are taking about 2 to 3 business days to come back.

*Updated 05-24-2020

One new COVID-19 case was reported today in the 28638 Zip code. Sixty-one patients in Caldwell County are now counted as recovered from COVID-19. To be considered recovered and be eligible to return to work, patients must meet all of the following criteria:

At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications

Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath)

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.