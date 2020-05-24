CCHD COVID-19 Update #57 (May 24, 2020)…
LENOIR, NC (May 24, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Sunday, May 24, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases*
|Recovered Patients*
|Deaths
|105
|61
|2
|Hospitalized (see below)
|Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive
|7
|3.95%
|Total Tested
|Total Negative
|2632
|2382
|Confirmed Cases by Zip Code*
|28645
|28638
|28630
|28601
|70
|14
|19
|2
|Percentage of Confirmed Cases by Age*
|0-24
|25-64
|65+
|17%
|76%
|7%
Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.
It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,
regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.
145 awaiting test results
The hospital has some insufficient tests which reduces the number of people waiting on results. Tests are taking about 2 to 3 business days to come back.
*Updated 05-24-2020
One new COVID-19 case was reported today in the 28638 Zip code. Sixty-one patients in Caldwell County are now counted as recovered from COVID-19. To be considered recovered and be eligible to return to work, patients must meet all of the following criteria:
- At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared
- At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications
- Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath)
For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.