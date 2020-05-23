CCHD COVID-19 Update #56 (May 23, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (May 23, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients* Deaths 104 61 2 Hospitalized (see below) Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 7 3.95% Total Tested Total Negative 2632 2382 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 70 13 19 2 Percentage of Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 17% 76% 7%

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.

It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,

regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

146 awaiting test results

The hospital has some insufficient tests which reduces the number of people waiting on results. Tests are taking about 2 to 3 business days to come back.

*Updated 05-23-2020

Sixty-one patients in Caldwell County are now counted as recovered from COVID-19. To be considered recovered and be eligible to return to work, patients must meet all of the following criteria:

At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications

Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath)

No new cases were reported as of 4 p.m. today.

NC Department of Health and Human Services has provided guidance for places of worship that plan on reopening. To access, the guidance document go to here and click on the “Guidance for Churches and Places of Worship” button.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.