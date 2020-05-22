CCHD COVID-19 Update #55 (May 22, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (May 22, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, May 22, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Deaths 104 52 2 Hospitalized (see below) Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 7 3.95% Total Tested Total Negative 2632 2382 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 70 13 19 2 Percentage of Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 17% 76% 7%

The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative.

It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized,

regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

250 awaiting test results

The hospital has some insufficient tests which reduces the number of people waiting on results. Tests are taking about 2 to 3 business days to come back.

Nine new cases were reported today, all in the 28645 Zip code. Cases are counted in the county where the patient lives, not where they are tested. Sometimes patient addresses are initially reported as Caldwell County, but further investigation reveals they actually live in another county.

Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan begins at 5 p.m. today. As part of the plan, the state offered guidance for places of worship including information on social distancing and minimizing exposure, using cloth face coverings, cleaning and hygiene, monitoring for symptoms, protecting vulnerable populations. The entire guidance document can be accessed by clicking the “Guidance for Churches and Places of Worship” button here.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.