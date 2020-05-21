CCHD COVID-19 Update #54 (May 21, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (May 21, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Deaths 95 52 2 Hospitalized Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 5 3.7% Total Tested Total Negative 2549 2291 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 61 13 19 2 Percentage of Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 15% 78% 7%

258 awaiting test results

The hospital has some insufficient tests which reduces the number of people waiting on results. Tests are taking about 2 to 3 business days to come back.

Updated 05-21-2020

Five new cases were reported today, all in the 28645 Zip code. Cases are counted in the county where the patient lives, not where they are tested. Sometimes patient addresses are initially reported as Caldwell County, but further investigation reveals they actually live in another county.

North Carolina will move into Safer At Home Phase 2 of lifting COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, May 22 at 5 pm. and continue through at least Friday, June 26. Under Safer At Home Phase 2:

Mass gathering limits will be no more than 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors in most circumstances. These limits apply to the following: event venues; conference centers; stadiums and sports arenas; amphitheaters; and groups at parks or beaches.

Bars, night clubs, gyms and indoor fitness facilities, and indoor entertainment venues such as movie theaters and bowling alleys remain closed.

Restaurants, personal care businesses, including salons and barbers, and pools can open at 50% capacity with distancing and cleaning requirements.

Childcare facilities, day camps and overnight camps will be open with enhanced cleaning and screening requirements. Retail businesses allowed to open in Phase 1 at 50% capacity will continue at that level.

Public health recommends worship services practice enhanced social distancing, cleaning, and hygiene practices.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.