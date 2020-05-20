CCHD COVID-19 Update #53 (May 20, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (May 20, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Deaths 90 52 2 Hospitalized Percentage of Tested Patients Who Are Positive 5 3.6% Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 56 13 19 2 Percentage of Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 14% 78% 8%

Updated 05-20-2020

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Caldwell County has increased to 52. To be counted as recovered and be eligible to return to work, patients must meet all of the following criteria:

At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications

Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath)

Four new cases were reported today, three in the 28645 Zip Code and one in the 28630.

Cases are counted in the county where the patient lives, not where they are tested. Sometimes patient addresses are initially reported as Caldwell County, but further investigation reveals they actually live in another county.

Additional Information

All Caldwell County offices will be closed Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, county offices will re-open with limited public access on Tuesday, May 26. For details on how to access county services during the pandemic, visit here.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish at here.