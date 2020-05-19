CCHD COVID-19 Update #52 (May 19, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (May 19, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Deaths Completed Tests Negative Tests 86 36 2 2415 2115 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 53 13 18 2 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 13 67 6

300 awaiting test results

The hospital has some insufficient tests which reduces the number of people waiting on results. Tests are taking about 2 to 3 business days to come back.

Updated 05-19-2020

No new cases were reported today in Caldwell County, and the number of recovered patients still stands at 36. To be counted as recovered and be eligible to return to work, patients must meet all of the following criteria:

At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications

Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath)

Cases are counted in the county where the patient lives, not where they are tested. Sometimes patient addresses are initially reported as Caldwell County, but further investigation reveals they actually live in another county.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.