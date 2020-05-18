CCHD COVID-19 Update #51 (May 18, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (May 18, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, May 18, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Deaths Completed Tests Negative Tests 86 36 2 2332 2102 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 53 13 18 2 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 13 67 6

230 awaiting test results

The hospital has some insufficient tests which reduces the number of people waiting on results. Tests are taking about 2 to 3 business days to come back.

Updated 05-18-2020

Ten positive COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County — seven cases in the 28645 Zip code, two in the 28638, and one 28630. One case is part of the Carolina Prime Pet outbreak, which brings the total cases at the plant to five.

Cases are counted in the county where the patient lives, not where they are tested. Sometimes patient addresses are initially reported as Caldwell County, but further investigation reveals they actually live in another county.

Additional Information

The Caldwell County Public Library now offers limited curbside service at all three locations, so you can get a library card and/or access to any of our books, magazines, DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, and other materials. Curbside service is available, Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm. Order up to 10 Children’s items, 5 Teen items, and 5 Adult items at a time from any of our locations. Also request seeds from the Lenoir location’s Seed Library. Visit our website or call your preferred library for more details:

ccpl.libguides.com/

Granite Falls Library – 828-396-7703

Hudson Library – 828-728-4207

Lenoir Library – 828-7578-1270

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.