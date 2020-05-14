CCHD COVID-19 Update #49 (May 14, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (May 14, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Deaths Completed Tests Negative Tests 75 33 1 2094 1824 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 46 10 17 2 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 10 59 6

270 awaiting test results

The hospital has some insufficient tests which reduces the number of people waiting on results. Tests are taking about 2 business days to come back.

Updated 05-14-2020

Six positive COVID-19 cases were reported today — one in the 28645 Zip code and five in 28630. The case count is cumulative, and cases are reported in the county where patients reside. Outbreaks in neighboring counties have directly impacted the number of cases in Caldwell County.

Additional Information

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is now registering for several upcoming Continuing Education courses, including workforce development, career training and general interest. Learn more here.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.