CCHD COVID-19 Update #48 (May 13, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (May 13, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Deaths Completed Tests Negative Tests
69 33 1 2027 1774
Confirmed Cases by Zip Code
28645 28638 28630 28601
45 10 12 2
Confirmed Cases by Age
0-24 25-64 65+
9 55 5

As of 3:30 today, Caldwell UNC Health Care had no COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

253 awaiting test results
The hospital has some insufficient tests which reduces the number of people waiting on results. Tests are taking about 2 business days to come back.

Updated 05-13-2020

Four positive COVID-19 cases were reported today — three in the 28645 Zip code and one in 28630. The case count is cumulative, and cases are reported in the county where patients reside. Outbreaks in neighboring counties have directly impacted the number of cases in Caldwell County.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.

Caldwell County Health Department offers a variety of services, including screening, diagnosis, treatment of health problems and conditions, preventive services, and community health services.