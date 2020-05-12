CCHD COVID-19 Update #47 (May 12, 2020)…

LENOIR, NC (May 12, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Deaths Completed Tests Negative Tests 65 33 1 1953 1726 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 42 10 11 2 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 9 51 5

227 awaiting test results

The hospital has some insufficient tests which reduces the number of people waiting on results. Tests are taking about 2 business days to come back.

Updated 05-12-2020

One positive COVID-19 case was reported today in the 28645 Zip code. Additionally, the number of recovered patients has increased to 33. To be counted as recovered and be eligible to return to work, patients must meet all of the following criteria:

At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications

Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath)

The case count is cumulative, and cases are reported in the county where patients reside. Outbreaks in neighboring counties have directly impacted the number of cases in Caldwell County.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.