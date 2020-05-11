CCHD COVID-19 Update #46 (May 11, 2020)…
LENOIR, NC (May 11, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, May 11, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Recovered Patients
|Deaths
|Completed Tests
|Negative Tests
|64
|26
|1
|1896
|1712
|Confirmed Cases by Zip Code
|28645
|28638
|28630
|28601
|41
|10
|11
|2
|Confirmed Cases by Age
|0-24
|25-64
|65+
|8
|51
|5
184 awaiting test results
The hospital has some insufficient tests which reduces the number of people waiting on results. Tests are taking about 2 business days to come back.
Updated 05-11-2020
Four positive COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County. Three patients live in the 28645 and one in 28630. Several cases have come from outbreaks in surrounding counties, because COVID-19 cases are reported where people live, not where they work.
Chick-fil-A at Smith Crossroads and their patrons who purchased a #1 Meal between April 16 and April 30 during the Buy A Meal, Give A Mask campaign donated 5,439 masks to Caldwell County for delivery to healthcare professionals and other responders on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.