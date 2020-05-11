Featured

CCHD COVID-19 Update #46 (May 11, 2020)…

By Caldwell County Health Department 322
Post Views: 1,031

LENOIR, NC (May 11, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, May 11, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Deaths Completed Tests Negative Tests
64 26 1 1896 1712
Confirmed Cases by Zip Code
28645 28638 28630 28601
41 10 11 2
Confirmed Cases by Age
0-24 25-64 65+
8 51 5

184 awaiting test results
The hospital has some insufficient tests which reduces the number of people waiting on results. Tests are taking about 2 business days to come back.

Updated 05-11-2020

Four positive COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County. Three patients live in the 28645 and one in 28630. Several cases have come from outbreaks in surrounding counties, because COVID-19 cases are reported where people live, not where they work.

Chick-fil-A at Smith Crossroads and their patrons who purchased a #1 Meal between April 16 and April 30 during the Buy A Meal, Give A Mask campaign donated 5,439 masks to Caldwell County for delivery to healthcare professionals and other responders on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.

Continue Reading
Caldwell County Health Department 92 posts 0 comments

Caldwell County Health Department offers a variety of services, including screening, diagnosis, treatment of health problems and conditions, preventive services, and community health services.