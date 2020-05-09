CCHD COVID-19 Update #45 (May 9, 2020)…One New Coronavirus Case (Total 60)

LENOIR, NC (May 9, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases* Recovered Patients Deaths Completed Tests Negative Tests 60 26 0 1800 1627 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645* 28638 28630 28601 38 10 10 2 Confirmed Cases by Age* 0-24 25-64 65+ 7 49 4

173 awaiting test results

The hospital has some insufficient tests which reduces the number of people waiting on results. Tests are taking about 2 business days to come back.

*Updated 05-09-2020

One positive COVID-19 case was reported today in Caldwell County. The patient lives in the 28645 Zip code.

Beginning Friday, May 15, 2020, the Blue Ridge Parkway will reopen gates providing motor vehicle access at the following locations in North Carolina, once initial seasonal mowing and road preparations are complete:

Milepost 292-296.5 near Blowing Rock, including Moses Cone Parking Area and Hwy 221 Bass Lake Parking Lot.

Milepost 298.6-308 through Grandfather Mountain area, including Rough Ridge and Linn Cove Viaduct

Milepost 316.4 Linville Falls Spur Road, including parking at Linville Falls trailheads

Milepost 334-342 including Crabtree Falls Area, near Little Switzerland, NC

Milepost 355-375.6 from Mt. Mitchell to Ox Creek, including Craggy Gardens

Milepost 377.4 Parking areas at Craven Gap (Town Mountain Rd) for MST Trail access

Milepost 384.7 Roadside parking at MST Trailheads at US 74A Parkway access ramps

Milepost 393-454 from French Broad River Overlook and south to Soco Gap

Updates will be posted at www.nps.gov/blri and the Parkway’s social media channels.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.