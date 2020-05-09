CCHD COVID-19 Update #45 (May 9, 2020)…One New Coronavirus Case (Total 60)
LENOIR, NC (May 9, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, May 9, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases*
|Recovered Patients
|Deaths
|Completed Tests
|Negative Tests
|60
|26
|0
|1800
|1627
|Confirmed Cases by Zip Code
|28645*
|28638
|28630
|28601
|38
|10
|10
|2
|Confirmed Cases by Age*
|0-24
|25-64
|65+
|7
|49
|4
173 awaiting test results
The hospital has some insufficient tests which reduces the number of people waiting on results. Tests are taking about 2 business days to come back.
*Updated 05-09-2020
One positive COVID-19 case was reported today in Caldwell County. The patient lives in the 28645 Zip code.
Beginning Friday, May 15, 2020, the Blue Ridge Parkway will reopen gates providing motor vehicle access at the following locations in North Carolina, once initial seasonal mowing and road preparations are complete:
- Milepost 292-296.5 near Blowing Rock, including Moses Cone Parking Area and Hwy 221 Bass Lake Parking Lot.
- Milepost 298.6-308 through Grandfather Mountain area, including Rough Ridge and Linn Cove Viaduct
- Milepost 316.4 Linville Falls Spur Road, including parking at Linville Falls trailheads
- Milepost 334-342 including Crabtree Falls Area, near Little Switzerland, NC
- Milepost 355-375.6 from Mt. Mitchell to Ox Creek, including Craggy Gardens
- Milepost 377.4 Parking areas at Craven Gap (Town Mountain Rd) for MST Trail access
- Milepost 384.7 Roadside parking at MST Trailheads at US 74A Parkway access ramps
- Milepost 393-454 from French Broad River Overlook and south to Soco Gap
Updates will be posted at www.nps.gov/blri and the Parkway’s social media channels.
For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.