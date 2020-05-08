CCHD COVID-19 Update #44 (May 8, 2020)…Five New Coronavirus Case (Total 59)

LENOIR, NC (May 8, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, May 8, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Deaths Completed Tests Negative Tests 59 26 0 1800 1627 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 37 10 10 2 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 7 48 4

173 awaiting test results

The hospital has some insufficient tests which reduces the number of people waiting on results. Tests are taking about 2 business days to come back.

Updated 05-08-2020

Five positive COVID-19 case were reported today in Caldwell County all in the 28645 Zip code, and the total number of recovered patients has increased to 26. To be counted as recovered and be eligible to return to work, patients must meet all of the following criteria:

At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications

Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath)

Phase 1 of Governor Roy Cooper’s plan to reopen the state begins today at 5 p.m. Under the plan, businesses such as clothing stores, sporting goods stores, book shops, houseware stores, and other retailers are allowed to open. However, any open stores should implement appropriate employee and consumer social distancing, enhance hygiene and cleaning protocols, screen employees, make accommodations for vulnerable workers, and provide education to employees and workers to combat misinformation. Cleaning guidelines are available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention here.

While the governor’s executive order reopens parks, the portion of Wilson Creek controlled by the US Forest Service has not reopened. Details about the US Forest Service order can be found here.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.