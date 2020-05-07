CCHD COVID-19 Update #43 (May 7, 2020)…One New Coronavirus Case (Total 54)

LENOIR, NC (May 7, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Deaths Completed Tests Negative Tests 54 25 0 1741 1554 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 32 10 10 2 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 6 45 3

187 awaiting test results

The hospital has some insufficient tests which reduces the number of people waiting on results. Tests are taking about 2 business days to come back.

One new positive COVID-19 case was reported today in Caldwell County. The case is in the 28645 Zip code.

The case count is cumulative, and cases are reported in the county where patients reside. Outbreaks in neighboring counties have directly impacted the number of cases in Caldwell County.

North Carolina Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) participants are now able to purchase groceries online using their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards at authorized online EBT retailers. Currently, Amazon and Walmart are the only authorized retailers approved for online FNS purchases nationally. More information about North Carolina Food and Nutrition Services can be found here. North Carolina individuals and families can apply for FNS here.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.