CCHD COVID-19 Update #42 (May 6, 2020)…Eight New Coronavirus Cases (Total 53)

LENOIR, NC (May 6, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Deaths Completed Tests Negative Tests 53 25 0 1639 1457 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 31 10 10 2 Confirmed Cases by Age 0-24 25-64 65+ 6 44 3

182 awaiting test results

The hospital has some insufficient tests which reduces the number of people waiting on results. Tests are taking about 2 business days to come back.

Updated 05-6-2020

Eight new positive COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County. Six cases are in the 28645 Zip code along with one in the 28601, and one in the 28638.

As the pandemic began, EMS established a screening protocol to determine first responders’ risk of COVID-19 exposure when responding to 911 calls. In March, 223 calls required first responders to take extra precautions. In April, that number increased to 478 calls, approximately a third of all EMS calls for the month.

Yesterday, Governor Roy Cooper announced some of the restrictions to his Stay-At-Home order would be eased beginning Friday, May 8, at 5 p.m. These updated guidelines continue through 5 p.m. on May 22 and is the first in a three phase plan to reopen the state. He reminded North Carolinians to:

Wear a cloth face covering

Wait 6-feet apart and avoid close contact.

Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer

Additional Information

The Caldwell County Public Library has opened its book drops for customers to return materials. Fines continue to be waived and the Lenoir and Granite Falls branches are still offering curbside pickup.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.