CCHD COVID-19 Update #39 (May 2, 2020)…Three New Coronavirus Cases (Total 38)

LENOIR, NC (May 2, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Deaths Completed Tests Negative Tests 38* 21 0 1491 1301 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 23 8 6 1

190 awaiting test results

The hospital has some insufficient tests which reduces the number of people waiting on results. Tests are taking about 2 business days to come back.

Updated 05-02-2020

The number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 38. News cases are in the 28638 (1) and 28645 (2).

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, follow these common-sense measures:

Stay home as much as possible

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Practice social distancing, staying at least 6 feet apart from others.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.