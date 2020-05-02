CCHD COVID-19 Update #39 (May 2, 2020)…Three New Coronavirus Cases (Total 38)
LENOIR, NC (May 2, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, May 2, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Recovered Patients
|Deaths
|Completed Tests
|Negative Tests
|38*
|21
|0
|1491
|1301
|Confirmed Cases by Zip Code
|28645
|28638
|28630
|28601
|23
|8
|6
|1
190 awaiting test results
The hospital has some insufficient tests which reduces the number of people waiting on results. Tests are taking about 2 business days to come back.
Updated 05-02-2020
Only updated number of confirmed cases
and confirmed cases by Zip code.
The number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 38. News cases are in the 28638 (1) and 28645 (2).
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, follow these common-sense measures:
- Stay home as much as possible
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are ill.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
- Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.
- Practice social distancing, staying at least 6 feet apart from others.
For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.