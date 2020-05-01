CCHD COVID-19 Update #38 (May 1, 2020)…No New Coronavirus Cases (Total 35)

LENOIR, NC (May 1, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, May 1, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Deaths Completed Tests Negative Tests 35 21 0 1491 1301 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 21 7 6 1

190 awaiting test results

The hospital has some insufficient tests which reduces the number of people waiting on results. Tests are taking about 2 business days to come back.

Updated 05-1-2020

As of 4 p.m. on Friday, May 1, Caldwell County has no new cases to report and the number of recovered patients remains at 21.

Additional Information

here To qualify for an additional $500 per dependent through the Coronavirus Stimulus Check program, households that do not file taxes must register dependents with the IRS by May 5. To learn more, visit

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.