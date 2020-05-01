CCHD COVID-19 Update #38 (May 1, 2020)…No New Coronavirus Cases (Total 35)
LENOIR, NC (May 1, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, May 1, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Recovered Patients
|Deaths
|Completed Tests
|Negative Tests
|35
|21
|0
|1491
|1301
|Confirmed Cases by Zip Code
|28645
|28638
|28630
|28601
|21
|7
|6
|1
190 awaiting test results
The hospital has some insufficient tests which reduces the number of people waiting on results. Tests are taking about 2 business days to come back.
As of 4 p.m. on Friday, May 1, Caldwell County has no new cases to report and the number of recovered patients remains at 21.
Additional Information
- To qualify for an additional $500 per dependent through the Coronavirus Stimulus Check program, households that do not file taxes must register dependents with the IRS by May 5. To learn more, visit here.
For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.