CCHD COVID-19 Update #37 (April 30, 2020)…One New Coronavirus Case (Total 35)

LENOIR, NC (April 30, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Deaths Completed Tests Negative Tests 35 21 0 1456 1301 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 21 7 6 1

155 awaiting test results

The hospital has some insufficient tests which reduces the number of people waiting on results. Tests are taking about 2 business days to come back.

The number of cases in Caldwell County has increased to 35 with the new case in the 28645 Zip code, and another person has recovered. To be considered recovered, the patient must meet all of the following criteria:

At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and

Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and,

At least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

here Caldwell County DSS has shared additional guidance on the Pandemic Electronic Benefits (P-EBT) that is for North Carolina families whose children have access to free and reduced lunch at school. To learn more, visit, then click on the P-EBT FAQ button.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.